Dundee market gutted in city’s second major blaze in fewer than 24 hours

A large blaze has ripped through an indoor market and forced the evacuation of nearby buildings, in Dundee’s second major fire in fewer than 24 hours. Witnesses reported seeing walls collapsing and Police Scotland confirmed it was heavily damaged, while more than 60 firefighters were working to tackle the flames. The incident at Hilltown Indoor Market is the second largescale fire in the city in less than a day, with Braehead Academy currently shut after a blaze on Tuesday evening.

Dylan Drummond claimed hundreds of onlookers were at the scene. The 48-year-old videographer and photographer from Dundee said: “On the day after a fire in one of our high schools, to see smoke on the Dundee skyline, close to the opening of the opening of the V&A museum is horrific. “There’s smoke, it’s a clear sky, you can really see it from far away, the stink is horrendous.

Nine pump appliances were sent to the scene Credit: Photographer Dylan Drummond

He added: “A building fell down, looked like the fire brigade were hosing it down. “The flames are mental, it looks like the whole building’s on fire.” Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6.15pm on Wednesday.

The blaze began in the roof of the building before spreading. Nine pump appliances are in attendance, as well as a command support unit and an incident support unit. The neighbouring Fit4Less gym was evacuated, although a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokeswoman said there have been no reports of injuries.

Police Scotland has closed surrounding roads including Thistle Street, Main Street, Dens Road and Isla Street. A spokesman added the building had “more or less collapsed”. It is understood the market has been out of use for some time.

More than 50 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze at the school Credit: Graeme Mckenzie/Twitter/PA