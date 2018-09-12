DUP adviser felt ‘expendable’

A former DUP special adviser who was heavily involved in Northern Ireland’s botched green energy scheme has said he felt “expendable”. Dr Andrew Crawford worked with party leader Arlene Foster when she was a minister in the Stormont Assembly. He said he never tried to postpone cost controls which civil servants overseeing the scheme wanted to introduce in October 2015 as the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) spiralled out of control. In written evidence to the RHI public inquiry he wrote: “It may have been the case that I was viewed as expendable whereas Timothy Johnston was not.” Mr Johnston is the party’s chief executive and was also a DUP special adviser.

The chairman of the Renewable Heat Incentive inquiry Sir Patrick Coghlin Credit: RHI Inquiry/PA

Senior civil servant Andrew McCormick has told the inquiry the DUP was concerned to “deflect” reference to Mr Johnston and agreed to name Dr Crawford as instigator of the delay. Dr Crawford said neither he nor Mr Johnston had attempted to slow the passage of cost controls. Tim Cairns, another former special adviser who worked with former Stormont enterprise minister Jonathan Bell, disagreed. The inquiry chairman, retired judge Sir Patrick Coghlin, said: “One of you is accurate or telling the truth about that – not both.” He said he was trying to assess their credibility, adding: “Both of those cannot be true.” Earlier stages of the inquiry have heard there was a mistaken belief among those involved in designing the RHI that the Treasury would pick up the bill for overspending on subsidies.

