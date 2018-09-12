European Parliament votes in favour of copyright law reforms

The way music, memes and news articles are shared online could be affected by a controversial vote in the European Parliament to overhaul copyright law.

The Copyright Directive, which will now go to each EU member state for final approval, includes measures to make the likes of Twitter, Google and Facebook take responsibility for the copyright status of material posted by users.

Other reforms would include stronger negotiating rights for musicians, in a bid to help them claim royalty payments from big tech firms.

The directive was supported by 438 members, while 226 voted against and 39 abstained, after MEPs opted to revise the law in an earlier vote in July.