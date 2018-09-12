Favourite for Welsh first minister backs second Brexit vote

The frontrunner to become the next first minister of Wales has backed calls for a second EU referendum.

Mark Drakeford AM said he would support a second Brexit vote if a final deal was not agreed in the House of Commons.

The Welsh Government’s Finance Secretary confirmed his stance on Wednesday, after suggesting he would back a second referendum at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) conference in Manchester on Sunday.

Mr Drakeford said: “As far as Brexit is concerned, a second decision is coming.