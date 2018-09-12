Firefighters rescue boys clinging to tree for dear life as stream started to flood

Firefighters rescued two boys who were left clinging for dear life after falling into a creek in Indianapolis, Indiana on Monday.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old boys were spotted stranded in the water just before 6 pm at the stream.

Video footage from the local fire department show crews rescuing the 12-year-old as he hung onto a branch while water rushed past downstream.

It took 30 minutes to rescue both teenagers according to a fire department spokesman.