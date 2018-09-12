Foster – British Government must not subcontract its responsibilities to NI

The British Government must not “subcontract” its role in restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland, the Democratic Unionists said. Leader Arlene Foster said there was a part for independent mediation in helping break the 20-month impasse at Stormont. She met Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Wednesday as the British Government explores convening fresh political talks.

DUP leader Arlene Foster and deputy leader Nigel Dodds in London following a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to discuss the powersharing impasse Credit: PA

Mrs Foster said: “We believe there’s a role for facilitation but we also believe the British must not subcontract their role, because of course under the Belfast Agreement, until the people of Northern Ireland decided otherwise, the United Kingdom government is in charge of Northern Ireland.” She held a “detailed” meeting with the Prime Minister about decision-making in Northern Ireland in the absence of a ministerial Executive in Belfast following serious disagreements between former coalition partners the DUP and Sinn Fein. Powersharing collapsed early last year in a row over the DUP’s handling of a botched green energy scheme and the dispute over identity issues like the Irish language has seen repeated rounds of negotiations fail. Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley met the five main Stormont parties this week as she contemplates another push for agreement and is seeking their views about external facilitation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sinn Fein has been intensely critical of the British Government. Independent mediators helped previous rounds of political progress in Northern Ireland, including brokering the Good Friday Agreement 20 years ago. Mrs Foster said civil service decision-making should be quickly rolled out amid the political paralysis.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.