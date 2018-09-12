Four arrested in illegal TV streaming probe

Four people have been arrested in connection with alleged money laundering and terrorist financing offences.

Gardai from the Intellectual Property Crime Unit (IPCU) carried out an operation targeting illegal internet TV streaming services on Tuesday.

Two houses in Crumlin, Co Dublin, and Ashbourne, Co Meath, were searched which resulted in the arrests of four people, two women aged 37 and 40 and two men aged 42 and 45.

They were arrested for offences under the Copyright and Related Rights Act 2000, and the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act.

Six bank accounts and two credit union accounts amounting to 84,000 euro have been frozen under money laundering legislation.

Gardai said investigations found 700,000 euro had been paid into nine third-party accounts over the last three years, which they say have now been “limited”.

The operation follows an investigation by An Garda Siochana into the illegal streaming of TV content including pay-per-view products.

It has been carried out in conjunction with police forces in England and Scotland.

Europol officers were on the ground with Gardai on Tuesday while a number of major TV companies also provided support.

Detective Superintendent George Kyne, of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said: “This is an organised criminal enterprise where consumers are funding criminality and depriving genuine industry of legitimate revenue.

“Consumers are providing their payment details to unknown individuals and leaving themselves open to being the victims of fraud and/or data theft.

“The security around these devices and illegal streaming platforms exposes customers and leaves their home systems vulnerable.

“It is important that the public is aware of the impact of illegal streaming and its consequences.”