Gordon Brown warns of new global economic crisis to rival 2008

The world is in danger of sleepwalking into a repeat of the near financial meltdown of 2008, Gordon Brown has said.

The former prime minister insisted dangers had increased because the world is now “leaderless”.

Asked about the risks of a repeat of the economic collapse of a decade ago, Mr Brown told the Guardian: “We are in danger of sleepwalking into a future crisis.

“There is going to have to be a severe awakening to the escalation of risks, but we are in a leaderless world.”