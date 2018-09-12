Government ‘must take responsibility’ for Virgin Trains East Coast failure

Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC) may have survived if the Department for Transport (DfT) had assessed its bid properly, MPs have found.

The department encouraged overbidding and failed to sufficiently stress-test the proposal submitted by VTEC, according to a report by the Commons’ Transport Select Committee.

The franchise to run services on the East Coast Main Line failed because VTEC – a partnership between Stagecoach (90%) and Virgin (10%) – ran out of money after failing to hit “over-optimistic” revenue targets, MPs concluded.

Some £3.3 billion was due to be paid to the Government by the operator over eight years from March 2015.

But the contract was ended in June as revenue and passenger growth anticipated at the time of the bid failed to materialise.

Stagecoach says it lost £200 million.

Franchises should be able to withstand “normal fluctuations in the economic cycle”, the committee said.

“The fact that this franchise did not suggests that Stagecoach and Virgin built very little resilience into their bid.”

Although the MPs described the private firms as “naive” and claimed they “bear prime responsibility” for the franchise failure, they insisted that the DfT must “also take responsibility for not managing the bid process effectively”.