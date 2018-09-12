Grass roof impresses Charles on visit to North East

The Prince of Wales was welcomed by a Northumbrian piper as he started a series of engagements in the North East.

Charles started his two-day trip to Northumberland by visiting The Sill, a national landscape discovery centre, where he was told about the range of learning and research activities carried out at the venue.

He seemed impressed by the building’s grassed roof which has been built to mimic the shapes and geology of The Great Whin Sill – a natural rock feature – saying “Ah ha, look at that”, before unveiling a plaque.

Charles met local schoolchildren at the site, which is based in the heart of Hadrian’s Wall and opened in July 2017 at a cost of £14.8 million.