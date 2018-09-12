Health Secretary to update parliament on mesh controversy

The Health Secretary is to update parliament on mesh implants after the death of a woman was linked to the controversial procedure.

Jeane Freeman will make a statement at Holyrood on Wednesday following the death of Eileen Baxter, 75, in August.

Multiple organ failure was said to have led to Mrs Baxter’s death, with sacrocolopexy mesh repair – an implant to fix a pelvic organ prolapse – noted as an underlying cause.

Her son Mark, 52, has called for the products to be completely banned.

The Scottish Government has said it will consider whether a review or inquiry should be held in the wake of Mrs Baxter’s death.