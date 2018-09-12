Here are some key questions surrounding the issue of electric bikes

A pedestrian has died after being hit by an electric bike in east London. Here are some of the key questions around e-bikes: What is an e-bike? They are essentially regular bikes with the addition of a small electric motor to assist progress.

An electric bike Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA

Why are they useful? The motor helps users to get up hills more easily, sweat less, and provide quicker acceleration from a standstill. The bikes can provide a method of transport for journeys which are too far to walk or use a normal bike, but not long enough to drive or take a train. People who suffer an injury or illness can use the bikes to allow them to continue cycling, rather than giving up completely.

The scene on Kingsland High Street, Hackney, after the cyclist collision Credit: Matt Donald/PA