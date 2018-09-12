‘Heroes’ who chased machete-wielding man through Hull describe ordeal

Three friends who chased a machete-wielding man in Hull have been described as heroes after they overtook police to corner the suspect at the city’s train station. Tony Pawson, Corey Banks and Paul Garner, all from Hull, gave chase on bicycles after a 24-year-old man who allegedly entered two banks in the city centre with a machete and canister of petrol then fled the scene. Tony Pawson, 33, said: “Ladies with prams were running out of the bank with staff members. There were loads of screams and police, then a guy with a canister of petrol and a meat cleaver starts swinging at the coppers.

Tony Pawson, left, Corey Banks, centre, and Paul Garner chased the suspect through Hull Credit: PA

“When he came running out, me and my two mates were the only ones to not stay back. Video filmed by Mr Banks, 20, shows the trio racing through the streets on Tuesday afternoon towards the station, overtaking officers on foot as sirens blare in the background. Mr Pawson said he shouted for passers by to get out of the way as the man was “trying to terrorise people, swinging his machete around”. He added: “I was never more than about 6ft away and was waiting for any opportunity to get him.” Lily Pridmore, a 17-year-old student from Cottingham, saw the men arrive at the station and try to apprehend him themselves. She said: “Lads on bikes had followed him from the bank to the station and tried to corner him off before he went into the actual station, but he got away. “When the lads stopped him outside the station he held up the meat cleaver, then he got past them again, which was when two more police cars pulled up to the station.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.