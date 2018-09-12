House of Fraser and Debenhams merger discussed by Sports Direct board

Sports Direct board members have discussed a possible merger between Debenhams and House of Fraser, a company director has revealed. Outgoing senior non-executive director Simon Bentley said at the Sports Direct general meeting that a combination had “been discussed”. He added that the company still has its “hands full” with integrating House of Fraser, which Sports Direct acquired out of administration last month. Sports Direct owns just under 30% of Debenhams, close to the threshold at which it must launch an official takeover bid. Analysts have previously suggested the two department stores should combine to cut costs.

Sports Direct bought House of Fraser last month Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Mr Bentley said: “I was asked a general question about whether or not we discuss our strategic investments, and in particular Debenhams, to which I replied in the positive. “I made no mention of any merger between House of Fraser and Debenhams, nor did I intend my answer to infer that.” Shares in Debenhams soared by almost 9% following the admission. Mr Bentley announced his retirement from the Sports Direct board earlier on Wednesday, with Nicola Frampton to join next month. Long-standing chairman Keith Hellawell also said he would retire, ending his controversial nine-year tenure. He will be replaced by non-executive director David Daly. Mr Hellawell, a former West Yorkshire Police chief constable and government drugs tsar, fielded criticism after allegations of poor working conditions at the retailer’s warehouses came to light.

Keith Hellawell narrowly survived a re-election vote Credit: Joe Giddens/PA