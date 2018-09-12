HSE admits failings at centre of cervical cancer scandal

Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) has accepted the findings of a review into a cervical cancer scandal in the country, saying the impact of the failure has been profound. It admitted its failings to communicate with the women was at the centre of the scandal. A review into the CervicalCheck programme by health expert Dr Gabriel Scally and his team found failings in every area it investigated.

The CervicalCheck scandal saw 221 women with cervical cancer not informed that smear test results showing them to be clear were inaccurate, and that revised test results were kept from them. Dr Scally’s 170-page report made 50 recommendations, which has been accepted in full by the Irish government. A spokeswoman for the HSE said: “We are reiterating our deepest apology to all those women and those families affected. “At the centre of this issue was our failure to communicate with the women who were the subject of the audit. As Dr Scally noted, and with which we agree, these women should have been informed. “The impact of this failure has been profound both for every single woman and all family members affected. “We further accept that the manner in which women were told was inconsistent and in many instances ill-judged and poorly handled.” The spokeswoman said that the priority of the HSE is to support the women and families impacted by the scandal. The HSE said it is “moving swiftly” to implement all 50 recommendations. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar thanked Dr Scally and his team for carrying out the inquiry, describing it as a”robust report”.

