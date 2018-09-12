Image released of man sought in April shooting probe

Detectives investigating a shooting in the east end of Glasgow more than four months ago have released an image of a man they want to trace.

Shots were fired at a home in Millroad Drive, in the Calton area, at around 11pm on Monday April 23.

No one was injured, although the family inside was said to have been left badly shaken as a result of the incident in the residential area.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help them and they are asking anybody who recognises him to get in touch.