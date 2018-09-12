Juncker plans to send thousands of extra guards to police EU borders

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has unveiled plans to recruit 10,000 staff to the EU’s coastguard and asylum agency to improving border policing and speed up the deportation of illegal immigrants. The proposals come as EU nations argue over who should take responsibility for people rescued in the Mediterranean Sea trying to seek better lives in Europe. “External borders must be protected more effectively,” Mr Juncker told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg in a state of the European Union address. He said the EU Commission is proposing a standing corps for the border and coastguard agency numbering 10,000 staff, including guards and migration experts, to be up and running by 2020.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addressed EU lawmakers in Strasbourg Credit: Jean-Francois Badias/AP

Mr Juncker said the corps should be funded by some 2.2 billion euros in EU money from the bloc’s next long-term budget. But EU nations still have to endorse his plans. Beyond that, the Commission’s idea of what the 2021-2027 budget should look like and what its priorities should be are certain to differ from that of member states. The border and coastguard staff would be able to check ID papers and stamp travel documents, detain people who are crossing the border without authorisation, and help ensure those not eligible are deported. Many nations have expressed concern about having their borders policed by staff from other countries, even if they are European partners. In recent months, Italy’s new anti-migrant government has refused to allow some ships carrying rescued people to enter its waters, routinely leaving the boats stranded at sea for days while a short-term solution is found. Austria, France and Malta have argued over who should take charge.

