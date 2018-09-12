Justin Welby hits out at 'evil' gig economy and tax-avoiding companies

Justin Welby has hit out at the gig economy, zero-hours contracts and firms like Amazon for paying "almost nothing" in taxes.

The Archbishop of Canterbury received a standing ovation at the TUC Congress in Manchester where he also called for the rollout of Universal Credit to be halted, saying it has left people worse off.

In his speech, Mr Welby said the living wage should be higher.

Speaking of the so-called gig economy and zero-hours contracts, he said they were "nothing new", adding: "It is the reincarnation of an ancient evil."

In a question and answer session after his speech, the archbishop was asked for his view on the Government's flagship welfare reform of Universal Credit.

"It was supposed to make it simpler and more efficient. It has not done that. It has left too many people worse off, putting them at risk of hunger, debt, rent arrears and food banks," he said.