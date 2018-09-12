Major fire closes Dundee secondary school

A Dundee secondary school has been extensively damaged by a major fire. More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze, which broke out at Braeview Academy in Dundee at around 9.40pm on Tuesday. Fire crews had brought the blaze under control by 4am on Wednesday and one appliance was still at the scene at 7am ensuring the area was safe. No-one was injured but the school has been closed and Dundee City Council is working on plans to house pupils elsewhere later in the week.

More than 50 firefighters were involved in the operation to put out the school blaze Credit: Graeme Mckenzie/Twitter/PA

Children and families convener Stewart Hunter said the fire will have an impact on the whole community, and he thanked the emergency services for their work. The councillor added: “We are awaiting a full assessment of the damage to Braeview Academy. However, this was a major fire and clearly that damage will be extensive. “Pupils are at home today as a result, and our first priority now is to minimise the impact of this sad incident on their education. “We have contingency plans in place for situations such as this. Meetings are taking place this morning to put those plans into action, with a view to the young people being back in a school building very shortly.” Some Braeview pupils are taking part in the opening of the V&A Dundee museum this week and the school tweeted that teachers will still be in touch to arrange rehearsals.

