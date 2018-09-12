Mark Wahlberg posts punishing workout regime involving -100C temperatures and 2.30am wake up alarm

Being a Hollywood actor is easy right? Think again. Mark Wahlberg has posted his punishing training regime on Instagram as he gets into shape for his latest role. It involves two workouts, being exposed to -100C temperatures in a cryotherapy chamber, and a wake-up alarm set for 2.30am.

In a Q&A on Instagram, the 47-year-old described his food intake. “I start out with oats, peanut butter and blueberries and eggs for breakfast. “Then I have a protein shake, which is a Performance Inspired Nutrition vanilla latte shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato. That is at about 5:30 in the morning.” Gulp. You read that correctly - three burgers and it's not even sunrise.

“At 8:00, I have about 10 turkey meatballs,” Wahlberg continued. “At 10:30, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard boiled eggs with olive, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce. “And then at 1:00, I have a New York steak with green peppers. “Then at 3:30, I have grilled chicken with bok choy … At about 5:30-6:00, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or a cod or a sea bass — some sort of white fish with some vegetable, maybe some sauteed spinach.” And after all that food, Wahlberg puts his head down to rest at 7.30pm.

Mark Wahlberg's training routine was preparation for his new film Mile 22. Credit: AP