Community panel will determine future of Grenfell Tower site

A commission has been announced to enable the Grenfell community to decide the long-term future of the tower site. Survivors, the bereaved and local residents will decide “the most fitting and appropriate way” to memorialise the tragedy’s 72 victims under the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said. The panel will contain 10 community representatives, five of which will be from families who lost loved ones in the tower, working under an independent chair.

Secretary of state for communities James Brokenshire said it was ‘an important step forward’ Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

It formalises a long-standing commitment made by the Government that those at the heart of the disaster should be the ones to decide what will happen to the west London tower block. Adel Chaoui of Grenfell United said: “Creating a fitting memorial on the Grenfell tower site is a momentous task. “For bereaved families it is the final resting place of the loved ones that we lost in the fire. “For the survivors, Grenfell tower was our home, where we were brought up and raised our families. And for our community it is a part of our shared history. “We have faith that bereaved families and survivors, working together with the local community will be able to create a fitting memorial to remember the lives lost, ensure what happened is never forgotten and be something this community can hold in their hearts for generations to come.”

The Government announced it would be taking responsibility for the Grenfell site in Autumn Credit: Yui Mok/PA