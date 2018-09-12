MEPs back action against Hungary for undermining EU values

MEPs have voted overwhelmingly for action against the Hungarian government for undermining the bloc’s democratic values and rule of law.

The EU lawmakers voted 448-197 in favour of a report recommending the launch of a so-called Article 7 procedure, which could lead to the suspension of Hungary’s EU voting rights.

Some members of the European People’s Party bloc — which Hungarian PM Viktor Orban’s Fidesz movement belongs to — voted against their ally in Budapest.