Motorists hit by 10th consecutive week of fuel price rises

Fuel prices have risen for a 10th successive week. The average cost of a litre of unleaded stands at more than £1.30 at UK forecourts, with diesel exceeding £1.34, Government figures show.

£1.30 Average cost of a litre of unleaded

Fuel has not been more expensive than current levels since July 2014. Since April, the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car that runs on unleaded or diesel has risen by around £6.

Here's how the cost of fuel has risen in a week, month and year

Weekly Fuel Facts Credit: RAC Foundation

Chancellor Philip Hammond hinted earlier this week that he may scrap the eight-year freeze on fuel duty in this autumn’s Budget. He told MPs his department’s analysis from 2014, which stated the benefits of the freeze offset all tax losses, would “have to be looked at again in the context of the economy today”. Fuel duty has been kept at a rate of 58p per litre since 2011. Mr Hammond said this has saved the average car driver £850 compared with the pre-2010 escalator.

The eight-year freeze on fuel duty may be scrapped in this autumn’s Budget Credit: PA