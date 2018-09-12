Novelist who wrote ‘how to kill husband’ essay charged with murdering her husband

A romance novelist who wrote an essay titled 'How To Murder Your Husband' has been charged with murdering her husband.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy is accused of shooting her husband, 63-year-old chef Daniel Brophy, at a catering school in the north-western US state of Oregon.

Mrs Crampton-Brophy, a self-published author of novels entitled 'The Wrong Husband' and 'The Wrong Lover', was arrested last week for the June 2 murder.

Police did not reveal a motive or how they determined her to be a suspect.

But the 68-year-old was charged with murder and unlawful use of a firearm, according to a police statement.