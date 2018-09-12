- ITV Report
Novelist who wrote ‘how to kill husband’ essay charged with murdering her husband
A romance novelist who wrote an essay titled 'How To Murder Your Husband' has been charged with murdering her husband.
Nancy Crampton-Brophy is accused of shooting her husband, 63-year-old chef Daniel Brophy, at a catering school in the north-western US state of Oregon.
Mrs Crampton-Brophy, a self-published author of novels entitled 'The Wrong Husband' and 'The Wrong Lover', was arrested last week for the June 2 murder.
Police did not reveal a motive or how they determined her to be a suspect.
But the 68-year-old was charged with murder and unlawful use of a firearm, according to a police statement.
Mr Brophy was a respected teacher at the Oregon Culinary Institute.
He was shot and killed in the kitchen area of the Institute.
Mrs Crampton-Brophy is currently being held at the Multnomah County Jail, and is scheduled for her first court appearance on Thursday afternoon.
In her 2011 essay about killing a spouse uncovered by The Oregonian, she wrote: "As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure.
"After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail."
The site has since been set to private.
After her husband’s death Mrs Crampton-Brophy spoke at a candlelit vigil expressing her shock and sadness
Her sister Holly Crampton insisted she is innocent and said: “None of us believe it. It’s craziness.”