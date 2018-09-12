Pedestrian’s death believed to be first involving electric bike

A woman in her 50s is believed to be the first pedestrian in London to die after being hit by an electric bike.

Police were called to Kingsland High Street in east London just after 5pm on August 28 to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and an electric-assisted pedal cycle, Scotland Yard said.

Sakine Cihan, 56, from Dalston, was attempting to cross the road when the collision took place. She later died in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said they believe it was the first such death to occur.