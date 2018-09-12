Poisoning fears as Pussy Riot member is taken to hospital in Russia

A member of Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot has been taken to hospital in a grave condition for what could be a possible poisoning, reports say.

Ekho Moskvy radio and online news portal Meduza reported on Wednesday that Pyotr Verzilov has been in emergency care since late on Tuesday.

They quoted a fellow Pussy Riot member, Veronika Nikulshina, as saying Mr Verzilov’s symptoms included losing his eyesight and ability to speak.