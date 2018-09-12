Protective measures introduced to tackle ‘serious and sustained’ Russian threat

Britain has put in place a number of “protective” measures to guard against Russian cyber activity in the wake of the Salisbury attack, a senior intelligence official has disclosed. Ciaran Martin, chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, said Russia poses a “serious and sustained” threat that pre-dates the nerve agent poisoning earlier this year.

He said: “We’ve been on heightened alert since the horrors of Salisbury and have put in place various protective measures. “I can’t really go into the detail of the day-to-day intelligence picture of what we are spotting, but let me be clear – we remain on high alert. “Russia has been a serious threat to our cyber security interests for a considerable period of time and continues to be so.” Mr Martin noted Russia has tended to target “critically important” national assets rather than mounting “consumer or citizen-facing” attacks. The UK’s relationship with Moscow has been in crisis since former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were left critically ill after being poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in March.

