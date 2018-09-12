Rees-Mogg brushes off anarchist protesters who barrack his children

Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has brushed off a protest by anarchist demonstrators who harangued him and his young children outside his London home. Video footage posted online by Class War shows veteran protester Ian Bone telling one of the MP’s sons: “Your daddy’s a totally horrible person, lots of people don’t like your daddy, do you know that?” Downing Street condemned the protesters’ actions, describing them as “completely unacceptable”. “No elected member or their family should be subjected to intimidation or abuse in that way,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said. However the MP sought to play down the incident, insisting his children were “absolutely fine”, despite the barracking.

“I wouldn’t get too excited about it. It was a few anarchists who turned up and it wasn’t very well organised. It wasn’t terribly serious,” he told LBC radio. “We are a free country. They weren’t violent. They aren’t admirers of mine. I am in public life and not everybody is going to like me. That is a reality of public life. “I’d have preferred it if it hadn’t happened but I don’t want to get it out of perspective. I think much worse things happen to many other people.” The online footage shows a small group of protesters confronting Mr Rees-Mogg and his wife and four of their six children on the pavement outside their London home, while a policeman looks on.

