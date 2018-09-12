School closed after major fire

A secondary school will be closed for the day following a major fire overnight. More than 50 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze which broke out at Braeview Academy in Dundee at around 9.37pm on Tuesday. Fire crews had brought the blaze under control by 4am and one appliance was still at the scene at 7am on Wednesday ensuring the area was safe.

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at Braeview Academy in Dundee Credit: Graeme Mckenzie/Twitter/PA

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said there were no reports of any casualties. Dundee City Council confirmed the school would be shut on Wednesday.

