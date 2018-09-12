Scottish oil and gas sales up to £20bn despite output dip

The sales value of oil and gas produced in Scottish waters has risen by almost a fifth in the past year to around £20 billion, despite a dip in output. Official statistics show the approximate oil and gas sales value has increased by 18.2% between 2016/17 and 2017/18, from around £17 billion to £20 billion. At the same time, output has dropped from 75 million tonnes of oil equivalent to 73.7 – down 1.7% – but sales value has not suffered due to the increased international price of oil and gas.

Oil and gas production from Scottish waters in 2017/18 Credit: Scottish Government/PA

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said the increased sales value show “confidence is continuing to return to the sector”. Production in Scotland accounted for 81% of the UK total, down from 82% the previous year which marked an 18-year high. Operating expenditure, excluding decomissioning, on oil and gas production in Scotland has risen by almost a billion between 2016/17 and 2017/18, from £5.3 billion to an estimated £6.2 billion. Capital expenditure has fallen by £2 billion in the same period, to £5.8 billion.

