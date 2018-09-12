Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman gets second life term in Peru

A Peruvian court has convicted imprisoned Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman and given him a second life sentence for a 1992 car bombing in the capital that killed 25 people and injured 155.

The 83-year-old Guzman is already serving a life sentence for a 1983 massacre in an Andean village.

The Maoist-inspired group began its fight against Peru’s government in 1980 but was badly weakened by the 1992 capture of Guzman and many of its other leaders.