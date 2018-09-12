Controversial Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell announces retirement ahead of AGM

Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell has said he will step down from the company, ending a controversial nine-year tenure in the role.

Mr Hellawell will retire with immediate effect following Wednesday's annual meeting and will be replaced by non-executive director David Daly.

Chief executive Mike Ashley said: "I would like to thank Keith and Simon for their valuable service and significant contributions to the company over the years."

Mr Hellawell, a former West Yorkshire Police chief constable and government drugs tsar, fielded criticism after allegations of poor working conditions at the retailer’s warehouses came to light.

His approach to corporate governance has also come under fire and at last year's AGM he narrowly survived a re-election vote when 47% of investors voted against him.

Influential advisory groups had urged shareholders to oppose his re-election again, saying because he had lost shareholder confidence and failed to appoint any women directors to the board.