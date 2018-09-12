Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris fined £50,000 over drink driving

Tottenham Hotspur's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been banned from driving for 20 months and handed a £50,000 fine after admitting drink driving.

The 31-year-old, who captains the north London side, was twice the drink-drive limit when he was stopped in the early hours by police in central London.

Lloris was driving his 2018-plate Porsche Panamera along Gloucester Place, Marylebone, on August 24 when he was pulled over during a routine stop by police.

He admitted a charge of drink driving at Westminster magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Lloris provided a sample containing 80 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit in England and Wales is 35 microgrammes.