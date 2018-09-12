SSE blames weather and gas prices for halving six-month profits

Energy giant SSE has warned half-year profits will tumble 50% after suffering the effects of higher gas prices and dry, still and warm weather.

The company said adjusted operating profit for the first five months of the financial year was knocked by about £190 million, most of which was due to higher than expected gas and commodity prices.

It was also impacted by dry, still and warm weather over the period.

“The net result is that SSE currently expects its adjusted operating profit for the six months to September 30 2018 will be around half of that delivered in the same period in 2017,” the energy firm said in a trading statement on Wednesday.

SSE said its wholesale division is expected to show a “significant” drop in adjusted operating profit from energy generation and an adjusted operating loss of around £100 million in its energy portfolio management unit.

While gas production is set to deliver a rise in profit, it will not be enough to offset a loss across the entirety of its wholesale business.