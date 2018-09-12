Theresa May needs us to fear no-deal Brexit, but not too much

Tomorrow the PM will hold a three-hour cabinet just after breakfast to make decisions to protect us all from the more extreme and painful consequences of a no-deal Brexit.

Her government will also publish a bunch of papers (30 of them) advising us and businesses on how to take whatever evasive action is in our power to ensure minimal disruption if there were an abrupt rupture in commercial, legal, medical, transport and security arrangements with the rest of the EU.

She has a dual ambition: to show the rest of the EU that although we'd rather have a yes-deal Brexit, we're ready for and unfazed by no deal, such that Barnier and Brussels would be unwise to call our bluff; and to fulfill her duty to us to ensure we could get our medicines, we could travel without serious hiccoughs, our food stocks would not run low, businesses could still obtain vital parts in a timely fashion, and so on.

There is however a potentially lethal conflict of interest for the PM in demonstrating the UK has little fear of departing the EU in a non-consensual fashion: those of her Brexiter MPs in the ERG, whom I disclosed last night were conspiring to force her resignation, would have even less compunction about bundling her out the window.