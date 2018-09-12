Tom Watson: I lost seven stone and sent diabetes into remission on health kick

Labour’s deputy leader has revealed how he dramatically lost weight and sent his Type 2 diabetes into “remission” by cutting sugar and taking up exercise. Tom Watson said he considered himself “the perfect poster boy to get an ageing population exercising again” after turning 50 last year prompted him to transform his lifestyle. The politician said he has lost more than seven stone (45kg) since, having joined “generation active after a 30-year love affair with beer and curries”. Mr Watson’s milestone 50th birthday led him to re-evaluate his life while researching the Labour Party had made him realise “one of the most important ingredients for political success is, quite simply, staying alive”, he said.

Tom Watson weighed 22 stone at his heaviest Credit: Mark Runnacles/PA

Addressing the ukactive summit in central London, Mr Watson said: “People often tell me I’m a political survivor, but you can’t be a political survivor unless you survive physically. “After 32 years as an MP, and in his sixties, Jeremy Corbyn found himself and his ideas perfectly placed to take over the Labour Party. “Something that might never have happened had he not been a tee-total drinker, changed his exercise habits with regular cycling and jogging.” Mr Watson, who was 22 stone at his heaviest point, began regularly exercising, cycling, walking 10,000 steps a day, boxing and weightlifting. “Since last summer, because of that, I’ve lost 99 pounds in weight,” he said. Diet changes also led Mr Watson’s Type 2 diabetes, diagnosed a few years ago, to be sent into remission.

