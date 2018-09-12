Conservative Brexiters launch plan for Northern Ireland border

Conservative Brexiters have released proposals which they believe could allow the UK to leave the EU’s single market and customs union without the need for a hard border in Ireland. The European Research Group (ERG) of Conservative backbenchers – led by Jacob Rees-Mogg – believe the Government has allowed the border question to become a roadblock to achieving a Canada-style Free Trade Agreement with the EU. In a new paper, they propose the Government should agree equivalence of UK and EU regulations and conformity assessment for all agricultural goods on the island of Ireland.

David Davis, a member of the ERG, said that he disagrees with the PM's approach to the Northern Ireland border. Credit: PA

Northern Ireland and the Republic would be maintained as a Common Biosecurity Zone after Brexit, allowing the smooth movement of these products across the border. “Since UK and EU standards are identical and will remain identical at the point of departure, determining equivalence after Brexit should be straightforward,” said the document. For other goods, the ERG said existing simplified customs procedures could continue to be used to avoid the need for checks at the border. Larger companies would use “trusted trader” schemes to clear their goods for export and import, and other declarations would be incorporated into the existing system used for VAT returns. “The EU will be able to maintain the integrity of its internal market without erecting a hard border along its border with Northern Ireland,” said the ERG paper, launched in Westminster. “At the same time, the United Kingdom will be able to develop a fully independent trade policy rather than remaining a rule-taker.

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at the Royal United Services Institute in Whitehall to discuss the group’s proposals. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA