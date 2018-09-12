Train services disrupted after person hit by train dies

Services on the Balloch to Airdrie, Helensburgh Central/Milngavie to Edinburgh and Dumbarton Central/Dalmuir to Cumbernauld routes were subject to delays, alterations and cancellations following the incident.

British Transport Police (BTP) and the ambulance service went to the scene but the person was pronounced dead.

Rail passengers faced disruption following the incident, which happened between Queen Street and Bellgrove stations at around 6.30am on Wednesday.

A person has died after being hit by a train in Glasgow.

A BTP spokesman said: “Shortly after 6.30am today (September 12) officers were called to the line close to Bellgrove station following a report of a person being struck by a train.

“Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended, however a person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to inform their family and making inquiries into how they came to be on the tracks.”

ScotRail said the railway line has now reopened.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “Sadly, due to a person being struck by a train between Glasgow and Bellgrove, services have been disrupted this morning.

“The line has reopened, however we expect there to be some further disruption while services return to normal.

“Anyone delayed over 30 minutes should keep hold of their tickets as they will be eligible for compensation under our Delay Repay scheme.”