Watson gives Labour general secretary until Christmas to halt anti-Semitism row

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has suggested that the party’s general secretary should quit if the anti-Semitism row that has engulfed the party over the summer is not over by Christmas. Jennie Formby, who took up the post in April, has “staked her career on dealing with anti-Semitism in our party”, he told Good Morning Britain. Mr Watson admitted that the issue should have been dealt with earlier but defended party leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying he was taking the issue very seriously.

Earlier this week, Mr Corbyn refused to intervene to prevent local activists targeting his internal party critics on subjects including anti-Semitism, with MPs including the chairwoman of Labour Friends of Israel targeted by no confidence votes. Mr Watson told GMB: “We should have dealt with it earlier. We have hired a new general secretary who has staked her career on dealing with anti-Semitism in our party. “She has been in post for three or four months. If I come here again at Christmas and she has not dealt with it, then you may be asking me why she is still in post.”

Jennie Formby at the Labour headquarters in central London after she was appointed as the party’s new general secretary, becoming only the second woman to hold the post Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA