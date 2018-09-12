Westminster attack victim Aysha Frade 'completely unaware she was about to be hit'

A mother-of-two was looking at her phone "completely unaware" that she was about to be mowed down in an SUV during the Westminster terror attack, an inquest has heard.

Aysha Frade had her back to Khalid Masood's Hyundai Tucson when she was hit and thrown in a somersault around 17.4 metres, landing in a bus lane on Westminster Bridge on March 22 last year.

The 44-year-old's head and shoulders went under the side of a slow-moving number 53 bus and she was killed instantly when its back wheel passed over her.

On Wednesday, the inquest into her death heard she had no idea what was about to happen, even though Masood had already hit five people, killing two of them.

Detective Constable Simon Osland took the Old Bailey through a video compilation of CCTV clips of Mrs Frade’s final moments.