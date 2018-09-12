What the papers say – September 12

A hard Brexit warning from Britain’s biggest car manufacturer, dismay over police pay and the nation’s health make headlines on Wednesday. The Guardian leads with comments by the boss of Jaguar Land Rover that a hard Brexit will wipe out his company’s profits, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Dr Ralf Speth’s warning is also on the front of the i.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other Brexit news, farmers who are deemed the most environmentally friendly will be first to receive subsidies after Britain leaves the EU, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times leads with shadow chancellor John McDonnell’s pledge to grant workers the biggest extension to workers’ rights for decades.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro carries reaction by the Metropolitan Police Commissioner to the Government’s refusal to grant police a 3% pay rise.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express also leads with Cressida Dick’s assessment that a 2% increase was like a “punch on the nose”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Criminals are increasingly using children to sell drugs, The Times reports, after figures showed 11-year-olds have been arrested for dealing cannabis.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

An epidemic of people using the drug spice has led to thousands of people becoming addicted, the Daily Mirror reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail leads with a report that shows two-thirds of Britons are overweight and one in four obese.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says NHS staff vacancies have risen by nearly 10% in three months, prompting warnings of a “national emergency”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A man’s life-changing operation to give him a £50,000 “bionic” penis leads The Sun.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Star says police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to ask for more money to continue with the probe.