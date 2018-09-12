Woman first pedestrian to die after being hit by electric bike in UK

A woman is believed to have become the first pedestrian to die after being hit by an electric bike in the UK.

The hit and run happened on August 28 when Sakine Cihan was attempting to cross a road in east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 56-year-old later died in hospital following the crash near her home in Dalston.

Cycling UK said it was not aware of any previous UK pedestrian fatalities involving a collision with a so-called e-bike.

The charity insisted the bikes did not pose “any greater risk” than conventional versions.

Under UK law, the electric assistance on e-bikes must cut out at 15.5mph.

Scotland Yard said the male cyclist involved in the crash on Kingsland High Street initially stopped after falling off his bike, but quickly fled the scene.

He was riding a Specialized branded e-bike, which was later abandoned and then recovered by police.