Police waited 15-minutes before looking for Westminster Bridge victim in Thames, inquest hears

A tourist has described how he almost jumped in the Thames in his frantic search for his girlfriend after the Westminster attack. Romanians Andrei Burnaz and Andreea Cristea had been sightseeing on Westminster Bridge when tragedy struck on March 22 last year. Ms Cristea, 31, had stopped to take a photograph of the London Eye moments before Khalid Masood drove into her, sending her “somersaulting” into the river. Giving evidence at her inquest, Mr Burnaz said: “It was very busy, very crowded but suddenly I heard some screaming and some noises in front of me.

CCTV shows Andreea Cristea making her way across the bridge just before the attack Credit: Met Police/PA

“After that a loud bumping. That sound, something hit something and after that in the same time people were screaming. “It was very quick, everything was very quick. In the same second I felt a burning sensation on my left foot and another bang, something that was probably Andreea.” Mr Burnaz told the inquest he realised the car had run over his foot, and his girlfriend, who had been 40cm away was gone. “I looked in the left side of me to search for Andreea but I did not know what happened.” He said he search the bridge and looked over the side, fearing she had fallen into the river.

Andreea Cristea was pulled from the River Thames Credit: Met Police/PA