73,000 sign petition against deportation of rogue trader

More than 73,000 people have signed a petition against the deportation of a former UBS trader who was jailed for fraud in 2012. Kweku Adoboli was found guilty of two counts of fraud that resulted in losses of £1.4 billion and was released after serving half of his seven-year sentence.

Since then he has been involved in teaching at several universities and working with the Forward Institute which aims to promote responsible leadership. The 38-year-old left Ghana at the age of four and has lived in the UK since he was 12. More than 73,000 people have signed a petition against his removal and 114 MPs and MSPs wrote a letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid urging him to intervene in the case. A group of supporters and friends gathered outside Parliament on Thursday.

Kweku Adoboli’s partner Alice Gray on College Green Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Adoboli’s partner Alice Gray said she has visited him every day since his detention and that he is “in good spirits”. “Despite being told that he’s not allowed to be here – which is not true, he is from here, he is a product of this system too – I’m proud of him that he still goes on fighting,” she added. “He deserves to be here, he’s doing incredibly important work.” Mr Adoboli was detained during a fortnightly check-in at Livingston Police Station, West Lothian, on September 3 and taken to Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre in South Lanarkshire. He is being moved to Harmondsworth Immigration Removal Centre at West Drayton on Thursday evening and faces being put on a deportation charter flight to Ghana on September 18. His lawyer Jackie McKenzie said the deportation policy is “hostile and it is clearly linked with Windrush”. “We need to look a the case in the contest of what has happened with Windrush,” she added.

Kweku Adoboli worked for banking giant UBS Credit: PA