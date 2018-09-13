A&E attendances increase by 22% in 10 years

The number of people attending accident and emergency departments increased by 2% in 2017/18 compared with the year before, and has risen by 22% over the last 10 years, official figures show.

The statistics show the average growth per year over the period since 2008/09 was 2%, compared with the England population average growth of 1% per year over a similar period.

There were around twice as many A&E attendances – three million – for the 10% of the population living in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived 10%, at 1.4 million.

NHS Digital’s report – Hospital Accident and Emergency Activity 2017/18, created in partnership with NHS England – shows Monday is the busiest day of the week for A&E departments, and the most popular time of arrival is between 10am and midday.