Alleged abuse victim: Sinn Fein leader’s statement is woeful and cowardly

A woman who was allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by a republican has slammed an apology from Sinn Fein leader Mary-Lou McDonald as “woeful”. Mairia Cahill had demanded the apology from Ms McDonald in the wake of a damning police watchdog probe into how her case was handled. Ms Cahill has claimed Sinn Fein covered up her allegations against one of its members. Ms McDonald unreservedly apologised to Ms Cahill, but Ms Cahill has criticised the Sinn Fein leader’s statement, saying she did not go far enough. “I think Mary-Lou’s statement was cowardly and woeful, and that is me being kind to Mary-Lou,” Ms Cahill said.

“Mary-Lou McDonald has failed to admit that there was an IRA investigation into my abuse. “She has failed to admit that Martin Morris was a party member and that Sinn Fein suspended him three years after the first senior Sinn Fein people became aware that I was being abused, and that’s what she needs to do.” On Friday Police Ombudsman Dr Michael Maguire delivered a scathing critique into police failings, and also noted that Sinn Fein did not act when Ms Cahill originally made her allegations to senior party figures in 1997, instead waiting for three years to suspend her alleged attacker. Ms Cahill, a grand-niece of prominent Belfast republican Joe Cahill, claimed she was sexually abused as a 16-year-old by alleged IRA member Martin Morris. Mr Morris, who denied all wrongdoing, was later acquitted of rape when the case against him collapsed. Ms Cahill had alleged the republican movement’s response to her claims was to subject her to an IRA interrogation. She also accused Sinn Fein of engaging in a cover-up and waging a campaign to question her integrity ever since she waived her right to anonymity. In response, Ms McDonald said Sinn Fein now had “robust procedures in place” for mandatory reporting of abuse allegations. “I deeply regret that these procedures were not in place at the time of Mairia Cahill’s disclosure,” she said. “For this I unreservedly apologise.”

