Amazon gets backlash (and some support) for 'working cell' patent design to put staff in cages

Amazon is causing a stir with a patent design which suggests placing employees in cages.

The patent was granted in 2016 but it has come to light recently after social media criticism regarding the working conditions within Amazon's warehouses.

The metal enclosures plan to help staff deliver merchandise to workers as well as navigate areas populated by automated robots.

It is being described as a 'human transport device' whereby an employee stands above a robotic trolley enclosed by a metal wired cage.