Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to start two billion dollar charitable fund

Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos has said he is giving two billion dollars to start a fund that will open pre-schools in low-income neighbourhoods and give money to non-profit groups which help homeless families.

Bezos, whose stake in Amazon is worth about 160 billion dollars (£122 billion), says he will call it the Bezos Day One Fund.

An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed that the money would all come from Bezos, though there are few details about how the fund will operate.

In a post to his Twitter account, Bezos said one part of the fund will give money to organisations and groups that provide shelter and food to young homeless families.