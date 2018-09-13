Apology issued as 1,761 women not invited for final breast screening appointment

Almost 1,800 women are being contacted by the NHS after it emerged they were not invited for breast screening appointments. It comes after a review of the Scottish Breast Screening programme found 1,761 women aged over 70 did not receive their final screening appointment – with these being delayed for up to three years as a result. Health Secretary Jeane Freeman apologised to all those affected as she accepted it would be a “worrying time” for the women involved. The review of breast screening was carried out after a “significant incident” in England meant an estimated 450,000 women were not invited to final screenings between 2009 and 2018.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Women in Scotland are invited to come forward for the screening checks, which are carried out in a bid to detect breast cancer before symptoms are noticed, between the ages of 50 and 70. However, delays in the programme meant the women affected were not invited for their final appointment at the age of 70. Ms Freeman said: “I know this will be a worrying time for the women affected and I apologise fully for any distress caused. “The women are being contacted as a priority and resources have been put in place to ensure they are screened promptly and offered any wider support needed. “This additional screening will not delay other women attending their routine appointments.

Jeane Freeman said it would be a worrying time for the women involved Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA