Autumn comes early after long, hot summer

The long and hot summer is leading to an early autumn – and experts say the season’s display of colours could be a short one.

With the days getting colder and shorter, autumn seems to have arrived as soon as children went back to school, the Forestry Commission said, with leaves already turning.

Cherries, maples and sweetgums at the commission’s Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest, Kent, are among the trees that have started to turn.

This year’s “riot of colour” is set to come early, with the crescendo likely towards the end of September, based on what has happened so far this year, Forestry Commission experts added.

The early autumn is down to the dry soils left by the long, hot summer, and while the season’s colours could still be good because of the late summer rains, it is expected to be a shorter display than normal.